World

At least nine dead, 20 injured after stampede at Guatemala concert

15 September 2022 - 16:37 By Reuters
The injured people, some with suspected fractures, were taken to hospital, local firefighters said on Twitter.
The injured people, some with suspected fractures, were taken to hospital, local firefighters said on Twitter.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala/ File photo

At least nine people died and 20 were injured in a stampede at a large concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, emergency services said on Thursday.

First aid workers were helping injured people and ambulances were at the scene, images from Guatemala's Red Cross showed on Twitter. Local media described the concert as an event marking independence day in the Central American country.

The injured people, some with suspected fractures, were taken to hospital, local firefighters said on Twitter.

The dead have not yet been named by authorities, Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre said.

Reuters

