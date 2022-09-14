×

World

Passengers evacuated safely after engine bursts into flames on Air India jet

15 September 2022 - 10:55 By Ragini Saxena
More than 100 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 on Wednesday.
Image: Bloomberg

More than 100 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 after one of its engines caught fire while it was taxiing to take off from Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Wednesday.

Everyone got off the plane safely and the jet was left parked on the runway, according to Arun Kumar, head of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which is investigating.

The flight bound for Kochi in southern India had 141 passengers on board, and was preparing to depart Muscat at 11.20am local time, Air India Express said. Crew from another aircraft reported observing fumes from one of the engines, the airline said, adding there was no indication of fire warning in the cockpit.

The crew stopped on the taxiway, activated on-board engine fire extinguishers and evacuated passengers, Air India Express said. Some passengers suffered minor bruises, but no major injuries were reported. 

India’s aviation regulator started inspecting all the country’s airlines in July after a series of non-fatal incidents, including engine issues, cracked windshields and cabin-pressure loss. 

