He urged countries to push forward with vaccinations, in particular of older and at-risk people, to plan for surges in cases and keep on testing and sequencing to track the virus.
While Covid-19 continues to circulate intensely around the world, future waves of infections don’t have to translate into waves of fatalities, said Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead officer for Covid-19.
The organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11 2020. Since then, more than 606-million cases have been recorded, with nearly 6.5-million deaths.
WHO chief Tedros says end in sight for Covid-19 pandemic
The world is within reach of beating the Covid-19 pandemic, says the head of the World Health Organisation, shifting to a more upbeat tone while urging countries to keep working to control the virus.
“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a briefing with journalists.
“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.”
Fewer deaths were linked to Covid-19 around the world last week than in any time since March 2020, said Tedros, who has consistently warned against complacency even as countries eased restrictions.
