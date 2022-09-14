×

World

WHO chief Tedros says end in sight for Covid-19 pandemic

15 September 2022 - 08:00 By Naomi Kresge
Image: Bloomberg

The world is within reach of beating the Covid-19 pandemic, says the head of the World Health Organisation, shifting to a more upbeat tone while urging countries to keep working to control the virus.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday in a briefing with journalists.

“We are not there yet, but the end is in sight.” 

Fewer deaths were linked to Covid-19 around the world last week than in any time since March 2020, said Tedros, who has consistently warned against complacency even as countries eased restrictions.

He urged countries to push forward with vaccinations, in particular of older and at-risk people, to plan for surges in cases and keep on testing and sequencing to track the virus.

While Covid-19 continues to circulate intensely around the world, future waves of infections don’t have to translate into waves of fatalities, said Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead officer for Covid-19. 

The organisation declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11 2020. Since then, more than 606-million cases have been recorded, with nearly 6.5-million deaths. 

