Beyond Meat suspends COO after arrest for allegedly biting man’s nose

Beyond Meat Inc’s COO Doug Ramsey has been suspended, effective immediately, the company said on Tuesday following reports of his arrest for allegedly biting a man’s nose during an altercation.
The plant-based meat producer said operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.
Shares in the company which closed down 6% on Tuesday were up 0.6% in extended trading.
Ramsey was detained on Saturday on charges of third-degree battery and for threatening, according to court records. He was released on a $11,000 (about R195,000) bond on Sunday.
According to media reports, the alleged incident happened at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Ramsey took on the COO role in December 2021 after three decades in leadership roles at Tyson Foods Inc.
Last year, Beyond Meat’s then finance chief Mark Nelson retired soon after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier.
Reuters
