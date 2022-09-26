World

Human rights and access to abortion are European values, says France's PM after Italy election

26 September 2022 - 10:30 By Reuters
"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne said.
"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne said.
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the European Union would closely follow the respect of certain human rights and values such as women's access to abortion, as she responded to Italy's election result.

"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne told RMC Radio and BFM TV.

"It is a human rights value and the respect of others, namely the right to have access to abortion, should be upheld by all," Borne also said, while adding she did not want to comment on the "democratic choice of the Italian people".

Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two.

During the election campaign, Meloni has repeatedly denied suggestions she might roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights, while

reaffirming her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBT couples.

Reuters

READ MORE:

French industry may face energy rationing, PM warns

France and its European neighbours are seeking to shield consumers and businesses from a surge in energy prices on wholesale markets
World
3 weeks ago

France's Macron expected to announce easing of Covid rules in coming days - minister

French President Emmanuel Macron will probably make an announcement on plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the next few days, employment minister ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  3. I would have had peace with the pressure I am under if I deserved it, says De ... News
  4. Eskom apologises as it announces weekend and next week's load-shedding schedule South Africa
  5. Paul Mashatile: ANC's Gauteng strongman turns kingmaker Politics

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...