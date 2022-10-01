World

World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid

01 October 2022 - 09:37 By Juby Babu
A Russian military convoy heads towards the frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, at an unidentified location, in this still image from a video released by the Russian defence ministry on September 9 2022.
A Russian military convoy heads towards the frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, at an unidentified location, in this still image from a video released by the Russian defence ministry on September 9 2022.
Image: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530m in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13bn, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the UK ($500m) and Denmark ($30m), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of $13bn to Ukraine to date, $11bn has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100bn, said Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for Eastern Europe.

Reuters

READ MORE

Ukraine announces fast-track Nato membership bid, rules out Putin talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv was ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine tells Russia to appeal if it wants imperilled troops freed

Ukraine said on Friday it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold of Lyman in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told ...
News
1 day ago

Putin says annex of four regions is ‘forever’

President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  3. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  4. Pretoria sweet wholesaler shut over health and safety regulations South Africa
  5. New Eskom board's first task is to remove CEO and COO: Black Business Council South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor