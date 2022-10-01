World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid

The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530m in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13bn, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by the UK ($500m) and Denmark ($30m), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of $13bn to Ukraine to date, $11bn has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over $100bn, said Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for Eastern Europe.

Reuters