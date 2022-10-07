World

Past school shootings and mass killings of children around the world

Gun violence and the killing of children has become more and more prevalent over the years.
A former policeman killed 34 people, including 23 children, during a knife and gun rampage at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said, before later shooting dead his wife and child at home and turning his weapon on himself.

Here are details of previous school shootings and mass killings of children around the world: 

UVALDE, TEXAS, May 24, 2022 

A gunman burst into a classroom in Uvalde, Texas, and shot dead 19 students, aged 9 to 11, along with two teachers. -

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN, May 8, 2021 -

Three explosions by a school in Kabul killed at least 80 people, most of them schoolgirls. 

SANTA FE, TEXAS, May 18, 2018

A 17-year-old student opened fire at his high school outside Houston, Texas, killing nine students and a teacher, before surrendering to officers. 

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, February 14, 2018

A former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 14 students and three educators. 

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN, December 16, 2014

Taliban gunmen massacred 134 students and 16 staff in a Peshawar school.

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, December 14, 2012

A heavily armed gunman killed 20 children from five- to 10-years old and six others, in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

UTOEYA ISLAND, NORWAY, July 22, 2011

Far-right Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik gunned down 69 mostly teenagers at a Labour Party youth camp on Utoeya island and killed another eight people with a car bomb in Oslo. 

BESLAN, RUSSIA, September 1 2004

186 children were among 333 hostages who died in a chaotic storming of School No.1 in Beslan, after it was seized by rebels demanding Chechen independence. -

LITTLETON, COLORADO, April 20 1999

Two student gunmen killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before killing themselves.

DUNBLANE, SCOTLAND, March 13, 1996 

A gunman killed 16 children, mostly five-year-olds, and their teacher in Dunblane, Scotland.

