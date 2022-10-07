Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

"Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you," Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani said in the parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday evening.

Then, taking a pair of scissors, she said "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" - Kurdish for "Woman, Life, Freedom" - as she snipped off her ponytail.

Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of hair in protest over Amini's death after she was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire".

Iran's clerical rulers have been grappling with the biggest nationwide unrest in years since her death and protests have spread abroad including London, Paris, Rome and Madrid in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators.

Reuters