World

Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

07 October 2022 - 08:30 By Reuters

A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors. Until the women of Iran are free we are going to stand with you," Iraqi-born Abir Al-Sahlani said in the parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday evening.

Then, taking a pair of scissors, she said "Jin, Jiyan, Azadi" - Kurdish for "Woman, Life, Freedom" - as she snipped off her ponytail.

Leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert have also cut locks of hair in protest over Amini's death after she was arrested in Tehran on September 13 for "inappropriate attire".

Iran's clerical rulers have been grappling with the biggest nationwide unrest in years since her death and protests have spread abroad including London, Paris, Rome and Madrid in solidarity with Iranian demonstrators.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Iran lawmakers chant ‘thank you, police’ despite growing public fury over woman’s death

Widespread protests were sparked over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s ‘morality police’ in Tehran
World
4 days ago

Iran protests’ death toll rises to 17 as the unrest deepens

The number of people killed in Iranian protests that were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody rose to 17 including demonstrators and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumours", in an apparent bid ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa
  3. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa
  4. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  5. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city