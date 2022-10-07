Thailand mourns after over 34 die in daycare centre attack targeting children

Thai government buildings flew flags at half mast on Friday to mourn the death of more than 30 people, including 23 children, after an ex-policeman burst into a daycare centre in a knife and gun rampage that left the nation shocked and seeking answers.

Most of the children who died at the daycare centre in Uthai Sawan, a town 500 km (310 miles) northeast of Bangkok, on Thursday were stabbed to death, police said, marking one of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.

Police identified the attacker as a former member of the force who was discharged over drug allegations and who was facing trial on a drugs charge. After the attack, he went home and shot dead his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself.

The age range of children at the daycare centre ranged from two to five years, a local official said.

"It's a scene that nobody wants to see. From the first step when I went in, it felt harrowing," Piyalak Kingkaew, an emergency worker heading the first responder team, told Reuters.

"We’ve been through it before, but this incident is most harrowing because they are little kids."

The former policeman had been in court earlier in the day and had then gone to the daycare centre to collect his child, police spokesperson Paisal Luesomboon told broadcaster ThaiPBS.

When he did not find his child there, he began the killing spree, Paisal said. "He started shooting, slashing, killing children," Paisal said.