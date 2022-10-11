World

Belarus says joint troop deployment with Russia on border is defensive measure

11 October 2022 - 11:58 By Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting on security in Minsk, Belarus, October 10, 2022.
Image: Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

Belarus said on Tuesday that its forces had grouped with Russian troops on its borders as a defensive measure.

“All the activities currently being carried out are aimed at responding adequately to actions near our borders,” the defence ministry said.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what he said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.  

