Musk denies report he spoke with Putin before peace tweets

Ian Bremmer, head of political-risk consultancy Eurasia Group, wrote in a note to clients on Monday that Musk told him about recently speaking with the Russian president. Bremmer said that conversation came before a series of Musk tweets urging Ukraine to seek a negotiated solution to the invasion by Russia and to cede Crimea for good.

Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday that he didn’t speak with Putin about the war, adding that such a call would be would be “pointless, as there is currently no overlap between Russian and Ukrainian demands – it’s not even close.”

Bremmer responded on Twitter a few hours later that Musk told him he spoke with Putin.

“I write honestly without fear or favor and this week’s update was no different,” Bremmer said. “I’ve long admired Musk as a unique and world-changing entrepreneur, which I’ve said publicly. He’s not a geopolitics expert.”

Minutes later, Musk responded: “Nobody should trust Bremmer.”