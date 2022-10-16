World

At least 11 killed as gunmen open fire on Russian volunteers training for war on Ukraine

16 October 2022 - 10:06 By Reuters
A building destroyed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow's forces since the Febuary 24 Ukraine invasion. File picture
Image: Bloomberg

At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said.

The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow's forces since the February 24 invasion.

RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. It said they were nationals from a former Soviet republic but did not give any details.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” RIA cited a defence ministry statement as saying.

“As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” it said.

RIA did not say where the attack took place. Authorities in Belgorod have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, including power lines and fuel and ammunition stores. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. 

