World

UK's Liz Truss resigns as PM

20 October 2022 - 14:47 By Elizabeth Piper
British prime minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation.
British prime minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party six weeks after she was appointed.

Speaking outside her No 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted she could not deliver the promises she had made when she ran for party leadership, having lost the faith of its members.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the party. I have therefore spoken to the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

“This morning I met the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country's economic stability and national security.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK interior minister quits with criticism of Truss as lawmakers row

Britain's interior minister quit on Wednesday with a broadside at Liz Truss before her lawmakers openly quarrelled in parliament, underscoring the ...
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | UK's Truss: 'Sorry' for the mistakes, but 'I'm sticking around'

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised for "mistakes" in her programme that caused investor confidence to evaporate and her poll ratings to ...
News
2 days ago

Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week, Daily Mail reports

British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  4. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg