World

Sanctioned Russian mogul’s mega yacht is sailing to Cape Town

21 October 2022 - 06:57 By K. Oanh Ha and Phoebe Sedgman
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500m superyacht has departed from Hong Kong and is heading to South Africa.
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500m superyacht has departed from Hong Kong and is heading to South Africa.
Image: Bloomberg

After mysteriously sailing into Hong Kong two weeks ago, Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500m (about R9.1bn) superyacht weighed anchor on Thursday and departed for South Africa. It was southeast of Hainan Island on Friday morning. 

The 142m Nord, which caused a stir when it arrived in Hong Kong earlier this month, registered that it expects to arrive in Cape Town on November 9.

The wretched of the earth and the filthy rich

They make SA's state capture exponents look like rank amateurs — Russia's oligarchs, and Vladimir Putin himself, have amassed eye-watering wealth ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

Prior to sailing to Hong Kong it was docked in Vladivostok, according to vessel data compiled by Bloomberg.

Mordashov, the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, was sanctioned by the European Union, the UK and US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the US warned Hong Kong its status as a financial hub could be threatened if it assisted sanctioned individuals, the city said it didn’t have legal authority to take action on sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions. 

A spokesperson for Mordashov, Russia’s third-richest person, said the billionaire has been in Moscow since the Nord’s arrival in Hong Kong and declined to comment on the vessel’s movements.

Naledi Pandor at UN: All wars matter

All those who are suffering through war should be given equal attention when world leaders gather to address global problems, says international ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

It is unclear if Cape Town is the Nord’s final destination or whether its crew has received assurances it will be safe there.

More than a dozen yachts connected to sanctioned Russians have been seized by US and European governments while some have fled to friendly havens such as Turkey.

South Africa hasn’t so far been a destination Russian vessels have sought out.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

State Dept says Russia resorting to 'desperate tactics' after martial law declaration

The United States said it was no surprise Russia was resorting to "desperate tactics" after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared ...
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga education says it sent R28m to Dirco to finance South African students in Russia

The Mpumalanga department of education says it has transferred R28m to the department of international relations and co-operation to cover overdue ...
News
2 days ago

US condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack hits Kyiv apartment block

The United States will hold Russia accountable for "war crimes", the White House said on Monday, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with ...
News
3 days ago

SA spent R6.2m housing foreign economic representatives in Russia

The department of trade, industry and competition led by minister Ebrahim Patel spent more than R6.2m on "residential accommodation" for the ...
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Watershed moment: superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned ... World
  2. Cruising for a bruising: megayachts run low on safe harbours as sanctions bite World
  3. Rocking the boat: seizing oligarchs’ superyachts isn’t all plain sailing World
  4. Seized and sailing away: The rapidly diminishing returns of being a Russian ... Lifestyle
  5. Oligarchs’ hopes sink as the West starts grabbing their showy superyachts World

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg