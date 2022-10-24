World

Truss’s flop carries price tag for UK economy

24 October 2022 - 10:02 By Simon Kennedy
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s brief time in office will carry a sizable price tag for the UK economy, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s brief time in office will carry a sizable price tag for the UK economy, according to Bloomberg Economics.
Image: Bloomberg

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s brief time in office will carry a sizable price tag for the UK economy, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Gross domestic product is likely to be about 2% smaller next year relative to the forecast before her government unveiled controversial tax cuts on Sept. 23, new projections released on Monday show.

That leaves the economy on track for a contraction of 1.4% in 2023, compared to 0.5% growth predicted in early September.

Counting the Cost of Truss

“Both monetary and fiscal policy are set to be tightened in unison as the UK attempts to regain credibility with financial markets,” economists Dan Hanson, Jamie Rush, and Ana Andrade wrote in their report. “The result looks likely to be a recession similar to the one experienced in the 1990s.”

Peak pain will be in the second quarter of next year, they said. At that point Truss’s failed plan is likely to have reduced GDP by 1.5%.

Adding to the strain, Bloomberg Economics sees inflation spiking to 12% in April, forcing the Bank of England to hike its key interest rate to a peak of 4.25% by next May from 2.25% now. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up