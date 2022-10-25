World

Kremlin repeats Ukraine 'dirty bomb' claim, says West is wrong to dismiss it

25 October 2022 - 13:25 By Reuters
An apartment block that was destroyed by Russian occupying forces is pictured on October 24, 2022 in Izyum, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine. Ukraine's intelligence chief has said that Russia is sending more troops into the city of Kherson and may be preparing to defend it against a Ukrainian counteroffensive, despite previously saying that Russian forces were leaving the city.
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its claim that Ukraine plans to use a radioactive “dirty bomb”, warning the West it was dangerous to dismiss Moscow's position.

Ukraine, the US, Britain and France have all rejected Moscow's claims — voiced by several officials in recent days — that Kyiv could be preparing to detonate a radioactive device in Ukraine.

In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this was a foolish approach given the gravity of the situation. Moscow has provided no evidence for its claims.

“This is an approach that is far from serious,” Peskov said of the US' dismissal of Moscow's claims.

“This is an approach that is not permissible against the background of the seriousness of the danger we are talking about ... Once again, we emphasise the great danger that lies in the implementation of Ukraine's plans related to a dirty bomb,” he added.

A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device laced with radioactive material.

Russia intends to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council later and has urged UN chief Antonio Guterres to do all he can to “prevent this heinous crime from happening.”

Washington and other Western countries have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using the alleged dirty bomb threat as a pretext to escalate the war in Ukraine.

