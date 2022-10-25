Sunak will do his best for Britain, billionaire father-in-law says

"Congratulations to Rishi," Murthy, valued by Forbes at $4.5bn, said in a statement. "We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

Many Indian politicians also hailed Sunak's elevation as a "historic and remarkable feat" and he trended on Twitter in India late on Monday.

Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen, with a stake of 0.93% in Infosys valued at about $721m, and the couple's wealth has been a divisive issue for the British public.

Revelations that she had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through her "non-domiciled" status - available to foreign nationals who do not see Britain as their permanent home - had hurt Sunak ahead of his earlier race for the top job.

Later his wife said she would start to pay British tax on her global income.

Reuters