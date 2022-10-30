World

China passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades

30 October 2022 - 11:03 By Kevin Yao and Farah Master
Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China sparked outrage online, threatening to revive the #MeToo movement against gender inequality that President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly tried to suppress.
Footage of a violent attack on female diners at a barbecue restaurant in China sparked outrage online, threatening to revive the #MeToo movement against gender inequality that President Xi Jinping’s government has repeatedly tried to suppress.
Image: Bloomberg

China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country's top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.

The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value of traditional women's roles, and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion.

It's not yet clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the new law. No details on the legislation beyond its adoption were immediately available.

It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women's protection was changed. Titled “Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law”, the bill was submitted to the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. The NPC announced the legislation had passed on its website.

Tens of thousands of people had sent in suggestions for what they wanted to see in the legislation, the NPC said.

Official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday the legislation “strengthens the protection of the rights and interests of disadvantaged groups such as poor women, elderly women, and disabled women”.

According to Xinhua, employers will be held to account if women's labour and social security rights and interests are violated, while obstructing the rescue of trafficked and kidnapped women will be specified as an offence.

The responsibility of local authorities to rescue trafficked and abducted women will also be set out.

Images posted online early this year of a woman in chains caused outrage and stirred debate about the handling of human trafficking, particularly in rural areas where the issue has been documented for years.

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least 100 people killed in car bombs, says Somalia president

At least 100 people were killed and 300 injured in two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on ...
News
15 hours ago

Tropical storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 ...
News
14 hours ago

Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet ...
News
15 hours ago

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun leaves office as crisis worsens

Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu South Africa
  2. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  3. Corruption accused Koko pleads poverty, says prosecution will fail South Africa
  4. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  5. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...