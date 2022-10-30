World

Tropical storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

30 October 2022 - 07:13 By Reuters

The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago.

Some 40 people were reported injured, while nearly 170,000 were sheltering in evacuation centres, government data showed, as the storm exited land areas after barrelling across the country over the weekend, including the capital, Manila.

Most of the casualties were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 40 died due to landslides, with 10 still missing, the disaster agency said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in hard-hit areas.

Nalgae, which made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

The Philippine weather bureau said Nalgae was tracking westward and it could re-intensify into a typhoon over the South China Sea while heading toward southern China.

READ MORE:

Cyclone lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas

A cyclone roared into the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, killing at least nine people, destroying houses, uprooting trees and disrupting road, power ...
News
5 days ago

World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis' — IEA's Birol

Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of "the first ...
News
5 days ago

Nigeria's flooding spreads to the Delta, upending lives and livelihoods

People wade through fast-flowing water, holding one another to avoid being swept away, balancing suitcases, clothing and food on their heads.
News
1 week ago

Developed nations must pay for loss, damage in climate crisis, say experts

The greatest polluters have a greater responsibility to compensate, yet they are pushing back on the loss and damage facility fund
News
1 week ago

Philippines evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Noru nears

A typhoon gained strength as it approached the Philippines on Sunday, forcing thousands of people from their homes in coastal communities on the main ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu South Africa
  2. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  3. Corruption accused Koko pleads poverty, says prosecution will fail South Africa
  4. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  5. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...