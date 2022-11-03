World

Erdogan says he could discuss charge for Twitter blue check with Elon Musk

03 November 2022 - 13:23 By Daren Butler
"It might be different for us," Erdogan said, when asked about the new charge for the blue check. "We could carry out some diplomacy with him as well," he added jokingly.
"It might be different for us," Erdogan said, when asked about the new charge for the blue check. "We could carry out some diplomacy with him as well," he added jokingly.
Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he may negotiate with Twitter's new boss Elon Musk to avoid paying the monthly $8 charge for the “verified” badge.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last week, Musk said the company will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes the sought-after blue check mark.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV on Wednesday, Erdogan said he may speak to Musk and discuss the charge.

“It might be different for us,” Erdogan said, when asked about the new charge for the blue check. “We could carry out some diplomacy with him as well,” he added jokingly.

A blue check mark next to a person's username on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

More than 80% of Twitter users who took part in a recent poll said they would not pay for the checkmark. Some 10% said they were willing to pay $5 a month.

Musk said on Tuesday subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. They would see half as many ads.

He also offered subscribers a paywall bypass from “publishers willing to work with us.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Four women killed as car 'swept under truck' on N3 near Mariannhill South Africa
  3. More rainy days ahead, say forecasters South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Duduzane Zuma meets King Misuzulu kaZwelithini South Africa
  5. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...