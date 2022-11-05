British police said evidence showed that an attack in Dover on October 30, when petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre, was motivated by a terrorist ideology, specifically “an extreme right-wing” ideology.
“I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident,” said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing in a statement on Saturday.
Reuters
British Police say Dover attack was motivated by terrorist ideology
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
