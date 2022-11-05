World

British Police say Dover attack was motivated by terrorist ideology

05 November 2022 - 14:47 By Sarah Young
A protester holds a placard showing an image of Home Secretary Suella Braverman with the words "Guilty of inciting hatred and violence" during a small demonstration takes place outside a migrant holding facility at Manston Airfield on November 02, 2022 in Ramsgate, England. Migrants are currently being moved from the former Royal Air Force base, to more suitable accommodation. Numbers at the Manston centre had swelled following a petrol-bomb attack on a processing centre in Dover.
A protester holds a placard showing an image of Home Secretary Suella Braverman with the words "Guilty of inciting hatred and violence" during a small demonstration takes place outside a migrant holding facility at Manston Airfield on November 02, 2022 in Ramsgate, England. Migrants are currently being moved from the former Royal Air Force base, to more suitable accommodation. Numbers at the Manston centre had swelled following a petrol-bomb attack on a processing centre in Dover.
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

 British police said evidence showed that an attack in Dover on October 30, when petrol bombs were thrown at an immigration centre, was motivated by a terrorist ideology, specifically “an extreme right-wing” ideology.

“I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident,” said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing in a statement on Saturday.

