World

Climate activists block private jet take-offs at Schiphol Airport

05 November 2022 - 16:52 By Toby Sterling
Schiphol Airport.
Schiphol Airport.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

More than 100 environmental activists wearing white suits stormed into an area where private jets are kept at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday and stopped several aircraft from departing by sitting in front of their wheels.

The protest was part of a day of demonstrations in and around the airport organised by environmental groups Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion to protest over greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution caused by the airport and aviation industry.

No delays to commercial flights were reported as of the early afternoon.

“We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets,” said Greenpeace Netherlands campaign leader Dewi Zloch.

The environmental group says Schiphol is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the Netherlands, emitting 12 billion kilograms annually.

Hundreds of other demonstrators in and around the airport's main hall carried signs saying “Restrict Aviation” and “More Trains”.

Responding to the protest, Schiphol said it aims to become an emissions-free airport by 2030 and supports targets for the aviation industry to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Military police tasked with airport security said in a statement they had “made a number of detentions of persons who were on airport property without being allowed”.

The Dutch government announced plans in June for a cap on annual passengers at the airport at 440,000, around 11% below 2019 levels, citing air pollution and climate concerns.

Transportation minister Mark Harbers told parliament last month his office could not control growing private jet traffic, and the government is considering whether to include the issue in its climate policy.

Reuters

READ MORE

Passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways strike

Thousands of flights were disrupted and passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways, one of Africa's biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, ...
News
9 hours ago

Acsa investing to get airports up to speed

OR Tambo and other airports racing to get ready for the December high season.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

British Airways scraps 10,300 more flights on staff shortage

British Airways is scrapping another 10,300 flights through the summer season as it grapples with a staffing crisis that’s unleashed chaotic scenes ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being ... South Africa
  5. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa