Britain and France are set to agree a deal, possibly as soon as Monday, to ramp up joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday.
The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers who operate on Channel beaches and France will aim for a “much higher” proportion of migrants to be prevented from leaving, the Telegraph said.
France will agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, it said.
On Friday, British foreign minister James Cleverly and French counterpart Catherine Colonna stressed the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”. British officials have said a deal is close.
British and French government officials declined to comment on the reports.
The Express newspaper said a deal could be signed in the next week and was likely to include more British drones to detect migrants hiding in sand dunes before they attempt the dangerous crossings, often in flimsy dinghies.
So far this year about 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in such boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to find a way to slow the flow.
Relations between Britain and France have improved since Sunak took office last month after souring under former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who questioned whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe during her campaign to become prime minister.
UK and France to strike migrants deal as soon as Monday, reports
Image: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Britain and France are set to agree a deal, possibly as soon as Monday, to ramp up joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday.
The agreement will significantly increase the 200 French officers and volunteers who operate on Channel beaches and France will aim for a “much higher” proportion of migrants to be prevented from leaving, the Telegraph said.
France will agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed, it said.
On Friday, British foreign minister James Cleverly and French counterpart Catherine Colonna stressed the “urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration”. British officials have said a deal is close.
British and French government officials declined to comment on the reports.
The Express newspaper said a deal could be signed in the next week and was likely to include more British drones to detect migrants hiding in sand dunes before they attempt the dangerous crossings, often in flimsy dinghies.
So far this year about 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in such boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to find a way to slow the flow.
Relations between Britain and France have improved since Sunak took office last month after souring under former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who questioned whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe during her campaign to become prime minister.
READ MORE:
Panama says record 150,000 migrants crossed dangerous Darien Gap this year
Families mourn as at least 76 die on Lebanon migrant boat
To what extent are migrants covered by universal healthcare in the other Brics countries?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos