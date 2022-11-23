World

Colorado nightclub shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

23 November 2022 - 06:17 By Reuters
Artist Paes164 paints a mural at his art gallery and lounge after a mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. November 22, 2022.
Artist Paes164 paints a mural at his art gallery and lounge after a mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S. November 22, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been transferred to jail from the hospital where he was in police custody, police said on Tuesday.

“CSPD has turned over custody of the Club Q suspect to the El Paso County sheriff's office at the jail,” the Colorado Springs police department said on Twitter.

Police held Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, on initial charges including five counts of first-degree murder and bias crimes. Prosecutors said that once he was out of the hospital, they expected to file formal criminal charges that may differ.

Though officials have not detailed his injures, the suspect was pummeled by Richard Fierro, a decorated former Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, in a successful effort to stop the assault at Club Q in Colorado's second-largest city.

Fierro said he also tackled the gunman and took a pistol from him which he used to beat the man into submission, adding that he was aided by another man who removed the shooter's rifle, which Fierro described as an AR, and kicked him.

Police identified the second man as Thomas James, who the US Navy on Tuesday identified one of its sailors.

James, a Navy information systems technician second class, was injured in the Colorado Springs shooting and was in a stable condition, the navy said in a statement. It did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Red flag' gun laws in focus after attack at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

The attack at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub by a suspected gunman who was arrested last year in connection with a bomb threat has renewed questions ...
News
1 day ago

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado, police say

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.
News
2 days ago

Colorado police officers charged with leaving handcuffed woman in car struck by train

Two Colorado police officers were charged on Monday with leaving a handcuffed woman in a patrol car parked on railroad tracks, where it was struck by ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  2. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  3. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape mom alleged to have murdered her four kids has died South Africa
  5. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike