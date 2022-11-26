World

Taiwan opposition wins control of Taipei in setback for president

26 November 2022 - 15:19 By Reuters
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen.
Image: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) won control of the Taipei mayorship on Saturday in a setback for President Tsai Ing-wen, who had framed the local elections as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity.

The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

But Tsai, who leads the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had recast the election as being more than a local vote, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

Both the DPP and KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with China though denies being pro-Beijing, had concentrated their campaign efforts in wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially the capital Taipei, whose mayor from the small Taiwan People's Party could not run again due to term limits.

“I have let everyone down,” the DPP's Taipei mayor candidate Chen Shih-chung told supporters, adding he has offered his “sincere” congratulations to the KMT's Wayne Chiang in a telephone call, and urged people to continue to support Tsai.

China carried out war games near Taiwan in August to express anger at a visit to Taipei by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and its military activities have continued, though on a reduced scale.

The KMT swept the 2018 local elections, and has accused Tsai and the DPP of being overly confrontational with China.

The KMT is so far leading in the majority of the 21 city mayor and county chief races across the island, initial results show.

The election took place a month after the 20th congress of China's Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office — a point Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.

READ MORE

Taiwan says China looking at Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid' strategies

China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and ...
News
1 month ago

Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

US President Joe Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.
News
2 months ago

US angers China with potential $1.1bn arms sale to Taiwan

The US state department has approved a potential $1.1bn sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  3. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK