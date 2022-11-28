World

Russia, US have ways to manage nuclear risks — RIA cites US diplomat

28 November 2022 - 12:30 By Lidia Kelly
President Vladimir Putin.
President Vladimir Putin.
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin/ Reuters

Russia and the US have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russia's state news agency, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.

Earlier this month, CIA director William Burns met Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russian foreign intelligence, and warned him about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons, the White House said. Russia has said the issues discussed were “sensitive” and declined to comment on them.

“The US has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks and that was the purpose of CIA director Burns' meeting with his Russian counterpart,” Rood said in a video on RIA's Telegram channel.

“Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Rood said if there is need for another conversation in that channel it can happen.

“There is not anything scheduled that I know of.”

Russia said after Naryshkin's meeting with Burns that Moscow was open to more high-level talks with the US, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden as “out of the question” for now.

Officials from the two countries were set to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from November 29 to December 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, although Moscow has played down the prospect of a quick breakthrough.

Reuters

