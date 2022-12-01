World

US imposes additional North Korea sanctions

01 December 2022 - 22:27 By Chris Gallagher
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS /File Photo

The United States is imposing additional North Korea-related sanctions, the Treasury department said on its website on Thursday, as Pyongyang forges ahead with banned missile development and signals a possible new nuclear test.

The United States has designated three individuals in its latest round of North Korea sanctions, the notice on Treasury's website showed.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that the United States was working on a new round of sanctions against North Korea, saying Washington was committed to using pressure and diplomacy to entice the country into giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...