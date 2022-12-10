World

Earthquakes hit Philippines, Chile

10 December 2022 - 10:56 By Reuters
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck south Mindanao island in the Philippines on Saturday.
Image: iStock

The Philippines and Chile have been struck by earthquakes.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. Its epicentre was at a depth of 60km.

Also on Saturday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile, it said, adding that the quake was at a depth of 174km.

Reuters

