Coffee farmers in Vietnam, the world’s biggest grower of the robusta variety, have collected about 40% of the 2022-23 crop amid concerns about bean quality due to prolonged rains, according to Nguyen Nam Hai, head of the nation’s coffee association.
Extensive rains hit major coffee-producing provinces of Dak Lak, Gia Lai and Kon Tum this month, while farmers’ bean-drying capacity is limited, Hai said during a meeting attended by agriculture ministry officials, coffee producers and traders on Saturday.
Output is seen dropping 10% from an estimated 1.8-million tonnes in the 2021-22 season as growers in some regions cut investments while product costs increased, the Hanoi-based Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association said in a report.
Yields and production are lower in farms that also grow profitable crops such as durians and peppers because growers pay less attention to coffee plants, according to the report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comJus
Robust about robusta? Then load up because it seems a shortage is looming
Image: Bloomberg
Coffee farmers in Vietnam, the world’s biggest grower of the robusta variety, have collected about 40% of the 2022-23 crop amid concerns about bean quality due to prolonged rains, according to Nguyen Nam Hai, head of the nation’s coffee association.
Extensive rains hit major coffee-producing provinces of Dak Lak, Gia Lai and Kon Tum this month, while farmers’ bean-drying capacity is limited, Hai said during a meeting attended by agriculture ministry officials, coffee producers and traders on Saturday.
Output is seen dropping 10% from an estimated 1.8-million tonnes in the 2021-22 season as growers in some regions cut investments while product costs increased, the Hanoi-based Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association said in a report.
Yields and production are lower in farms that also grow profitable crops such as durians and peppers because growers pay less attention to coffee plants, according to the report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comJus
READ MORE
Whatever floats your sailboat: carbon-free coffee blown across the high seas
Rooibos tea voted one of South African youths’ favourite drinks
'Art, coffee beans, live plants': How syndicates 'declare' rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos