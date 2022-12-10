World

Robust about robusta? Then load up because it seems a shortage is looming

10 December 2022 - 11:09 By Mai Ngoc Chau
Extensive rains have hit major coffee-producing provinces in the country.
Image: Bloomberg

Coffee farmers in Vietnam, the world’s biggest grower of the robusta variety, have collected about 40% of the 2022-23 crop amid concerns about bean quality due to prolonged rains, according to Nguyen Nam Hai, head of the nation’s coffee association.

Extensive rains hit major coffee-producing provinces of Dak Lak, Gia Lai and Kon Tum this month, while farmers’ bean-drying capacity is limited, Hai said during a meeting attended by agriculture ministry officials, coffee producers and traders on Saturday.

Output is seen dropping 10% from an estimated 1.8-million tonnes in the 2021-22 season as growers in some regions cut investments while product costs increased, the Hanoi-based Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association said in a report.

Yields and production are lower in farms that also grow profitable crops such as durians and peppers because growers pay less attention to coffee plants, according to the report.

World
Lifestyle
News
