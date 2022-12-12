Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.
The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates it will take just under two years for EV cars to reach 30% of the total, it said on its website on Monday. The share rose to 20% from 1/10 in less than three years, it said.
Norway’s high uptake follows a slew of incentives, including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching a target that all new cars sold in 2025 be zero-emission vehicles. In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see electric cars overtake fossil models among new vehicles.
In the capital, the share of electric cars is now at 33.2%, while it still remains at 4.7% in Finnmark county in northern Norway, the association said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Every fifth car on the road in Norway is electric
Image: Bloomberg
Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.
The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates it will take just under two years for EV cars to reach 30% of the total, it said on its website on Monday. The share rose to 20% from 1/10 in less than three years, it said.
Norway’s high uptake follows a slew of incentives, including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching a target that all new cars sold in 2025 be zero-emission vehicles. In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see electric cars overtake fossil models among new vehicles.
In the capital, the share of electric cars is now at 33.2%, while it still remains at 4.7% in Finnmark county in northern Norway, the association said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
BMW’s discontinued i3 is already an EV cult classic
Toyota to outline three-year EV plan changes to suppliers
Mercedes-Benz commits to making electric vehicles in Thailand
VW retools main german factory to make more electric cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos