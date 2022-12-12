World

Every fifth car on the road in Norway is electric

12 December 2022 - 18:28 By Ott Ummelas
Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.
Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.
Image: Bloomberg

Norway has reached another milestone in electric-vehicle adoption with every fifth car in the country now emission-free.

The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association estimates it will take just under two years for EV cars to reach 30% of the total, it said on its website on Monday. The share rose to 20% from 1/10 in less than three years, it said.

Norway’s high uptake follows a slew of incentives, including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching a target that all new cars sold in 2025 be zero-emission vehicles. In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see electric cars overtake fossil models among new vehicles.

In the capital, the share of electric cars is now at 33.2%, while it still remains at 4.7% in Finnmark county in northern Norway, the association said. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

BMW’s discontinued i3 is already an EV cult classic

When BMW launched its electric-hatchback i3 in 2013, it was the carmaker’s first mass-produced fully electric vehicle.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Toyota to outline three-year EV plan changes to suppliers

Toyota is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle strategy to key suppliers early next year as it races to narrow the gap on price ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz commits to making electric vehicles in Thailand

Mercedes-Benz has committed to manufacturing electric vehicles in Thailand after signing an agreement to import its battery-powered cars — part of a ...
Motoring
3 days ago

VW retools main german factory to make more electric cars

Volkswagen AG plans to make two additional battery cars at its main factory in Germany as the manufacturer tries to get its electric shift back on ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail