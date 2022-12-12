World

Putin cancels annual marathon year-end TV news conference

12 December 2022 - 20:35 By Kevin Liffey
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 9, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 9, 2022.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional televised year-end news conference this month, the Kremlin said on Thursday, 10 months into Russia's stuttering invasion of Ukraine.

The event is a staple of Putin's calendar, giving him the chance to showcase his command of issues and his stamina as he sits alone on a stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters that can last more than four hours.

But the war, which began on February 24, has not gone well for Putin. His forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on and have suffered major battlefield setbacks in the east and south of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year's “big news conference”, and replied: “No, there won't be one before the new year.”

He said Putin would find other ways to communicate with journalists, noting he had held other news conferences, including on his trips abroad. Last Friday, Putin answered questions from reporters during a visit to the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Last year's event took place on December 23, almost exactly two months before the invasion began, as the Kremlin was denying Ukrainian and US accusations that tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the border presaged an invasion.

Putin used the occasion to say Russia wanted to avoid conflict with Ukraine and the West, but needed an “immediate” response from the US and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Reuters

MORE:

China is blind to its people’s need for freedom, and Pretoria is blind to Beijing’s faults

Why, though, has China failed to suppress the virus after its initial success? Why is it still dealing with rising infections when the rest of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Putin acknowledges Russia's war in Ukraine could be a long one

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but said for now there will be no ...
News
4 days ago

First winter cold snap tests French power grid

French government ministers have warned of possible power outages in case of disparity between supply and demand
World
1 week ago

UK government could bring in military to ease strikes

The British government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail