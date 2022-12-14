World

Ukraine’s latest need: 50-million LED light bulbs to ease power shortfalls

14 December 2022 - 07:17 By Reuters
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says energy savings from a full deployment of 50-million LED bulbs to Ukrainian homes would amount to one gigawatt of electricity, equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

While Kyiv's allies pledged more than $1bn (about R17bn) in aid on Tuesday, they also promised energy-efficient light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs to ease power shortfalls and help Ukraine get through freezing winter months as Russia pounds the country's infrastructure.

They made the pledge at a global meeting hosted by France to discuss what could be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine's typically frigid winter.

The European Commission said it would provide up to 30-million LED bulbs after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said 50-million bulbs would significantly reduce the power shortfall in the country.

LED bulbs use on average 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last up to 10 times longer.

“I hope other partners will follow us,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the conference.

She said energy savings from a full deployment of 50-million LED bulbs to Ukrainian homes would amount to one gigawatt of electricity, equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October, destroying or damaging half of it.

Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyridenko said a free programme for people to exchange LED bulbs will be introduced soon, ultimately helping to reduce power consumption by 7% to 10% during peak times.

“On the one hand we are increasing energy production and distribution,” Svyridenko said.

“And on the other hand we are implementing energy efficiency measures that can help us survive the winter and reduce energy consumption.”

