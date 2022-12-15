A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, according to witnesses. The quake occurred at a depth of 5.7km, the bureau said.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
Taiwan rattled by quake, no immediate reports of damage
Image: 123RF/vchalup
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Thursday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, according to witnesses. The quake occurred at a depth of 5.7km, the bureau said.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
READ MORE:
Earthquakes hit Philippines, Chile
Children at school among 162 dead in Indonesia quake
Six dead after powerful earthquake hits Nepal, rattles New Delhi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos