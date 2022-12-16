World

Russian missile barrage knocks out power to Ukrainian cities

16 December 2022 - 13:33 By Volodymyr Verbyany
Ukrainians were left without electricity after Russia continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.
Ukrainians were left without electricity after Russia continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.
Image: Bloomberg

A salvo of Russian missiles knocked out power across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.

Rockets slammed into residential areas across the country on Friday, including the capital Kyiv, according to mayor Vitali Klitschko. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and Poltava suffered blackouts in the ninth barrage since October.

The attack, which underscores Moscow’s focus on pounding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to weaken the nation’s resolve to resist Putin’s invasion, included more than 60 missiles, air defence spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said in a televised interview.  

Officials are conducting emergency blackouts across the country after strikes hit power facilities, including in Kyiv, the deputy head of President Zelenskiy’s staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram. With temperatures hovering around freezing, there will be temporary disruptions to water and heating, and it will take at least several hours before the situation normalises, he said.

It was the first large-scale barrage since December 5, when Ukraine said it had downed more than 60 of the 70 missiles it said Russia had launched.

Ukraine’s allies have responded by heeding Kyiv’s call for more air-defence capabilities, with US officials saying Washington is poised to send Patriot air and missile defence batteries to Ukraine pending final approval from President Joe Biden.

A top Ukrainian official also said Thursday that Moscow may only have enough firepower for three or four more missile barrages. Russia denies it has any difficulties in supplying its military, even as western intelligence services say that it has turned to Iran for drones and is seeking artillery shells from North Korea.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Putin to make rare visit to Belarus for talks with war ally Lukashenko

Vladimir Putin is to travel to Belarus on Monday in his first visit in more than three years to his ally in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
News
14 seconds ago

Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Moscow said no "Christmas ceasefire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine, rejecting a call by Kyiv to start withdrawing troops ...
News
1 day ago

Ukraine’s latest need: 50-million LED light bulbs to ease power shortfalls

While Kyiv's allies pledged more than $1bn (about R17bn) in aid on Tuesday, they also promised energy-efficient light-emitting diode bulbs to ease ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  2. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  3. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News
  4. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Should ‘Please Call Me’ guy Nkosana Makate have taken the R47m or keep ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...