Taking stock at COP15, a biodiversity summit to protect the planet

Shaping a global action plan
Countries need to agree on a global action plan for the 2020s — biodiversity targets are negotiated once a decade — in line with the principles of “sustainable use of biodiversity, sharing benefits from genetic resources and conservation”. Country delegates are locked in debates over details of the 22 targets for the global biodiversity framework.
The world failed to meet its Aichi targets from 2010, including protecting 17% of the land by 2020 and cutting the loss of habitats by half.
Ambitious or watered down framework?
A strong framework, which includes targets like protecting 30% of the oceans, lands and inland waters by 2030, is backed by 116 countries in the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. They also support the call to advance the rights of indigenous people and local communities, who are stewards of nature, and a finance package to meet the biodiversity goals.
Ending harmful subsidies to agriculture and fisheries, invasive species, pesticides, digital sequencing information and benefit sharing are other targets under discussion.
Progress (or lack of it) so far
The divide between the developing and developed world blew up in the early hours of December 14 over one of the most contentious targets, “resource mobilisation”, when Global South countries including South Africa — whose territories have the greatest biodiversity — walked out of the negotiations after the stalling of talks about new funds for implementation.
Claire Keeton is at the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada.
Image: Greenpeace/Alex Westover
What is COP15?
In 1992 a global agreement to protect nature, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, was accepted by 196 countries and this is the 15th conference of the parties. COP15 members are meeting from December 7-19 to decide targets to protect biodiversity to 2030.
The US is attending COP15, but it cannot vote as it has not ratified the agreement. China is the COP15 president — the meeting was scheduled to be held there but twice delayed by the pandemic — while Canada is hosting the summit in Montreal.
Why does it matter?
People’s behaviour, including the overconsumption and pollution of natural resources, is driving the extinction of species and destruction of the ecosystems which provide the clean water, air and food on which our survival depends.
Scientists warn the earth is being hit by the biggest extinction since the dinosaurs disappeared and a quarter of all species are at risk.
The world is at a “tipping point” beyond which the damage will have catastrophic consequences for humanity.
IN PICS | A day in the life of landmark global biodiversity summit COP15
Political leaders and organisations say the “tenor” of the talks shifted after this and the Chinese presidency called on ministers who arrived this week for the “high-level segment” to play a role in resolving the increased number of disagreements between parties.
COP15 + COP27
COP27, held in Egypt in November, was a climate summit intended to raise ambition on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees and cutting the harmful emissions which heat up the planet, but it failed on this. Global warming is inextricably linked to COP15 since healthy ecosystems play a vital role in capturing emissions and keeping “1.5 alive”.
The final countdown
Conflicting views abound in conference corridors on whether the summit will result in an ambitious framework or backtrack on the existing agreement. Canada is optimistic that major financial pledges this week, which include C$600m (about R7.7bn), and more to come will unlock the stumbling blocks around money.
But unless the pace of talks picks up, the remaining 72 hours may not be enough to strike a strong deal to protect the planet’s animals, plants and ecosystems for future generations.
