Twitter to restore more accounts, including those of journalists, over next 30 days

17 December 2022 - 10:16 By Natalie Choy
Twitter will also restore the accounts of several journalists who were suspended earlier this week.
Twitter has started to restore accounts that were suspended for breaking platform rules and the company plans to reinstate more, including those of journalists. over the next 30 days.

In tweets on Friday night, Twitter said it had identified several policies where permanent suspension was a “disproportionate” action for breaking rules.

The company said reinstated accounts still need to comply with its rules. “Permanent suspension remains an enforcement action for serious violations,” it said.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s billionaire owner, tweeted separately that accounts which he alleges had shared details on his personal location “will have their suspension lifted now”, after a poll held by the social-media site. 

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” he tweeted. 

Earlier this week, the social network suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists — including from the Washington Post, CNN and the New York Times — covering Musk, who alleged they were endangering his family.

However, the Twitter boss said on Saturday he will reinstate the accounts of several journalists that were suspended in a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

