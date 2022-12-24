World

Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

24 December 2022 - 12:04 By Reuters
People hold sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, in Hong Kong, China.
People hold sheets of paper in protest over coronavirus disease restrictions in mainland China, during a commemoration of the victims of a fire in Urumqi, in Hong Kong, China.
Image: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Hong Kong will gradually reopen its borders with mainland China by mid-January, the city's CEO John Lee said on Saturday, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent Covid-19 rules that have battered economic growth.

Lee, speaking at the airport in Hong Kong as he returned from a trip to Beijing, told reporters the goal for the reopening will be to return the border to its state before the virus outbreak.

Restrictions on travel across the border between Hong Kong and the mainland were first imposed in early 2020.

The border reopening has been postponed several times due to outbreaks in either Hong Kong or the mainland. Hong Kong and China have trailed most of the world in easing stringent Covid-19-related rules.

People in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong can currently only access the mainland via the city's airport or two check points: one at Shenzhen Bay and the other via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.

Most other border points including the West Kowloon high speed rail terminus have been closed since early 2020.

Local media have reported preparations were already under way for reopening the border, including deploying thousands of officers from the city's customs, immigration and police services. 

READ MORE:

Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as Covid-19 spreads

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with Covid-19 as it expects half of the city's 25-million people to get ...
News
2 days ago

Chinese envoy says Covid-19 protests smacked of ‘colour revolution’

The remarks are the first time China has directly blamed foreigners for the demonstrations in dozens of cities late last month — the most widespread ...
News
1 week ago

How many people might die, and why, if China loosens Covid-19 restrictions

China has started taking steps to ease its zero-Covid policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  2. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  3. Former domestic worker turned informal trader landed R35m government contract News
  4. Counterfeit shoes worth R3m seized by Sars South Africa
  5. Law student who drove Bolt vehicle killed on first day of the job South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election