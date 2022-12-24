Power outages, flight delays as storm causes chaos in the US

The enormous winter storm that’s battered a vast swath of the US and Canada is still grounding flights and keeping holiday travellers off the roads. It has also knocked out power to millions of people as temperatures plummet.
Early on Saturday, FlightAware showed more than 2,300 delays or cancellations within, into or out of the US. Some of the worst-affected airports were in Boston, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey.
A feature of the storm has been “brutal cold” more than heavy snow, said the National Weather Service.
The Arctic blast spells “cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills [that] will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets,” the weather service said.
Power outages affected more than 1.4 million homes and businesses, with outages spanning more than 25 states, from Maine to Texas.
While it’s packing plenty of snow and frigid temperatures, the storm is mostly noteworthy for its size and speed. Snow, blizzard, freezes and flood warnings and advisories stretch across central and eastern US, its northern fringe and the Deep South, as well as into Canada. Its speedy march across the continent is causing violent temperature swings.
More than 200-million Americans — around 60% of the country — were under some form of winter weather warning or advisory on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is set to blanket the Great Lakes region and parts of northern New York and New England, with bitter cold following. The storm intensified while sweeping east to achieve the status of a “bomb cyclone” — when its central pressure rapidly plunges — and is now centred over southwestern Ontario in Canada. Canadians are dealing with their own travel woes and power outages due to the severe weather, including cancelled flights in the country’s busiest airports. The primary storm will reach Quebec by later on Saturday.
In New York State, the storm brought coastal flooding up to a metre along Long Island, while ice and high winds closed roads in and around Buffalo as well as the city’s airport. Governor Kathy Hochul urged people across the state to ride out the storm at home and stay off the roads.
“I call it a kitchen-sink storm, because it’s throwing everything at us,” she said on Friday. “This is a life-threatening, dangerous event. Protect yourselves, protect your families — do not travel.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Power outages, flight delays as storm causes chaos in the US
Image: Bloomberg
The enormous winter storm that’s battered a vast swath of the US and Canada is still grounding flights and keeping holiday travellers off the roads. It has also knocked out power to millions of people as temperatures plummet.
Early on Saturday, FlightAware showed more than 2,300 delays or cancellations within, into or out of the US. Some of the worst-affected airports were in Boston, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey.
A feature of the storm has been “brutal cold” more than heavy snow, said the National Weather Service.
The Arctic blast spells “cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills [that] will create a potentially life-threatening hazard for travellers that become stranded, individuals that work outside, livestock and domestic pets,” the weather service said.
Power outages affected more than 1.4 million homes and businesses, with outages spanning more than 25 states, from Maine to Texas.
While it’s packing plenty of snow and frigid temperatures, the storm is mostly noteworthy for its size and speed. Snow, blizzard, freezes and flood warnings and advisories stretch across central and eastern US, its northern fringe and the Deep South, as well as into Canada. Its speedy march across the continent is causing violent temperature swings.
More than 200-million Americans — around 60% of the country — were under some form of winter weather warning or advisory on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is set to blanket the Great Lakes region and parts of northern New York and New England, with bitter cold following. The storm intensified while sweeping east to achieve the status of a “bomb cyclone” — when its central pressure rapidly plunges — and is now centred over southwestern Ontario in Canada. Canadians are dealing with their own travel woes and power outages due to the severe weather, including cancelled flights in the country’s busiest airports. The primary storm will reach Quebec by later on Saturday.
In New York State, the storm brought coastal flooding up to a metre along Long Island, while ice and high winds closed roads in and around Buffalo as well as the city’s airport. Governor Kathy Hochul urged people across the state to ride out the storm at home and stay off the roads.
“I call it a kitchen-sink storm, because it’s throwing everything at us,” she said on Friday. “This is a life-threatening, dangerous event. Protect yourselves, protect your families — do not travel.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
Santa Claus undaunted by arctic blast, US military assures children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos