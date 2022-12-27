World

New Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel

27 December 2022 - 10:14 By Reuters
A man walks across a smoggy road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, on December 27 2022.
A man walks across a smoggy road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, on December 27 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Low temperatures and fog in New Delhi hit air and rail movement on Tuesday morning as a cold wave gripped the Indian capital, with minimum temperatures dipping as low as 5.6°C.

With visibility of just 50m in some areas, Delhi Airport took to Twitter to alert passengers that flights not equipped to operate in such conditions "may get affected".

Local media reported that 15 trains to Delhi were also running late because of fog.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that "dense and very dense fog" was likely to continue over some parts of the city over the next 24 hours due to light wind and high moisture levels.

"Its intensity and spread [is] likely to reduce thereafter," the IMD said.

The IMD also forecast cold wave conditions in some areas over the northwest states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during the next two days.

A cold wave is declared in the plains of India when the minimum temperature dips to 4°C or falls 4.5°C below normal to 10°C or below.

READ MORE:

At least 20 reported dead as Rohingya boats land in Indonesia

At least 20 Rohingya have died at sea in recent weeks, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday, as boats carrying hundreds of the persecuted Muslims ...
News
7 minutes ago

South Korea's former president Lee granted special pardon

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol granted a special pardon on Tuesday to former president Lee Myung-bak, who was convicted of corruption and other ...
News
12 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Free State police investigating assault case after adults 'attack' black teens ... South Africa
  2. Boksburg explosion: tanker driver arrested South Africa
  3. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  4. We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair Politics
  5. Appoint dynamic new transport minister, Cape Town urges Ramaphosa South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election