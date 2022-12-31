World

Xi calls for unity as China enters 'new phase' of Covid policy

31 December 2022
A medical worker registers information for a patient at the Central Hospital of Wuhan on December 31 2022.
Image: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China's Covid-19 policy maximised the protection of lives, said president Xi Jinping in his 2023 New Year address, calling for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to the pandemic.

In a televised speech, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against Covid-19, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time required.

These were the Chinese president's first comments to the public regarding the country's pandemic policy since Beijing scrapped a strict zero-Covid approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine and lockdowns that it maintained for almost three years.

Xi added that China has had “sound development” and GDP should exceed $17.4-trillion (about R296-trillion).

