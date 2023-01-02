World

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plough accident

02 January 2023 - 12:53 By Reuters
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a picture during the premiere of the television series Hawkeye at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles. The actor is in a critical condition after a snow plough accident
Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a picture during the premiere of the television series Hawkeye at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles. The actor is in a critical condition after a snow plough accident
Image: MARIO ANZUONI

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after being injured in an accident while ploughing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two Mission: Impossible films as well as Arrival, American Hustle and 28 Weeks Later.

He won best actor for the 2008 film The Hurt Locker and has received two Oscar nominations for the crime drama film The Town.

MORE:

Pioneering US television journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

Barbara Walters, one of the most visible women on US television as the first female anchor on an American network evening news broadcast and one of ...
News
2 days ago

Fifa president Infantino leads tributes for legendary ‘Football King’ Pelé

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA South Africa
  3. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa
  4. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  5. WATCH | Eight-year-old pianist wows Cape Town shoppers South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election