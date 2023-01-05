Russia pardons first convicts who survived 6 months at front

Speaking out regularly in public, including with harsh criticism of top military commanders, Prigozhin has also attacked the Kremlin’s civilian appointees with apparent impunity, leading insiders to fear his growing influence.

The US, UK and EU have imposed a steady string of sanctions and other measures on Prigozhin and Wagner for their role in the war and in fighting in the Middle East and Africa.

Prigozhin is spending more than $100m (about R1.7bn) per month to fund Wagner’s operations in Ukraine, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said last month. The administration estimates Wagner has 50,000 personnel on the ground in Ukraine, including 40,000 convicts and 10,000 contractors.

“Wagner is on the ground playing a significant role there where its ill-equipped and ill-trained forces are, quite frankly, suffering heavy casualties,” said Kirby.

In the video released by RIA on Thursday, Prigozhin didn’t comment on how many of the first wave of convict recruits were killed or captured, citing only one example of a man serving a 30-year sentence who he said had blown himself up in battle after being cut off from his unit.

In November, after a video emerged of what appeared to be a former Wagner mercenary who had changed sides being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head, Prigozhin issued a statement saying the clip should be called “a dog receives a dog’s death”.

