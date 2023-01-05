World

UK's Sunak to announce strike legislation, The Times reports

05 January 2023 - 10:00 By Anirudh Saligrama and Siddharth Jindal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to announce legislation to curb strikes on Thursday, The Times reported late on Wednesday.

Sunak is poised to announce legislation to enforce “minimum service levels” in six sectors, including the health service, rail, education, fire and border security, the report said, adding that the laws will require a proportion of union members to continue working to retain a “minimum level” of service.

Britain is facing a wave of industrial action, with strikes crippling various sectors including the rail network as surging inflation follows more than 10 years of stagnant wage growth, leaving many workers unable to make ends meet.

The strikes would be deemed illegal if unions refused to provide the minimum level of service, the newspaper quoted a government source involved in the discussions as saying.

Employers will be able to sue unions and sack staff under government plans to curb the right to strike, the report added. The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Announcing his plans to introduce anti-strike laws, Sunak told Daily Mail in an interview last month that the move would protect people's lives and minimise the disruption on their livelihoods.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK government could bring in military to ease strikes

The British government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run ...
News
1 month ago

‘Enough is enough’: UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration

Britain on Tuesday said it planned to introduce new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country as ...
News
3 weeks ago

UK foreign minister to pledge further winter support on Ukraine visit

British foreign minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kyiv during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  4. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election