Air India has de-rostered a pilot and four cabin crew as it investigates the handling of an unruly passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi in November, the airline said on Saturday.
The airline has faced criticism from India's aviation regulator after an incident on a November 26 flight in which a male passenger, while apparently inebriated, urinated on a female traveller.
A second similar incident occurred last month on a flight from Paris to Delhi.
“Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground, and is committed to taking action,” the airline's CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said on Saturday.
Wilson said Air India has initiated multiple measures to improve its response to such incidents, including a review of policies and reporting processes.
A male passenger accused of misbehaviour on the New York to Delhi flight has been fired by his employer, Wells Fargo, the bank said on Friday, adding that it was co-operating with local law enforcement.
Local media said on Saturday that the passenger had been arrested by Indian police.
Air India will provide full co-operation to the affected passenger, regulators and law-enforcement authorities, Wilson said.
“We are committed to providing a safe environment for customers and crew, as well as operating in full compliance with all laws and regulations,” he said.
Reuters
Air India grounds crew over handling of passenger who urinated on fellow traveller
Image: Bloomberg
