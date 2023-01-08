World

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

08 January 2023 - 11:29 By Lidia Kelly
A local resident walks with a dog in a yard of his damaged apartment building, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine January 5, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials said on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said on their Telegram monitoring channel.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Reuters

