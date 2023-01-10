World

WHO meeting to decide on Covid emergency set for January 27

10 January 2023 - 13:42 By Emma Farge
File image
File image
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

A World Health Organization committee will meet on January 27 to consider whether the Covid-19 pandemic still represents a global emergency, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, three years after it was first declared.

WHO spokesperson Carla Drysdale confirmed the timing of the meeting at a Geneva press briefing.

The Emergency Committee advises WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who makes the ultimate call on whether an outbreak represents a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern which is the UN agency's highest level of alert.

Several leading scientists and WHO advisers say it may be too early to declare the end of the Covid-19 pandemic emergency phase because of high levels of infections in China which dismantled its zero-Covid policy last month.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Covid-19 ‘mutation’: Call for people to vaccinate and get boosters

South Africans, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are being urged to vaccinate against Covid-19 or get booster ...
News
1 day ago

‘Life is moving forward’: China declares new Covid-19 phase

China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against Covid-19 on Monday, and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border ...
News
1 day ago

Players could play at Australian Open with Covid — Tiley

Players at this month's Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests and could play even if they had the virus, tournament director ...
Sport
22 hours ago

New Covid mutation: ‘we are alert, not alarmed’

Virologist Prof Tulio de Oliveira has played down concerns after South Africa identified its first case of a Covid infection caused by the new highly ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  3. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  4. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  5. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election