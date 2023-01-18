World

Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter

18 January 2023 - 10:24 By Juby Babu and Lavanya Ahire
Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating companies on Twitter.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

More than 500 of Twitter's advertisers have paused spending on the micro blogging site since Elon Musk's takeover last year, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.

The social media company's daily revenue on January 17 was 40% lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.

The drop in the company's revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on both the media reports.

The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for “cause-based ads” in the US and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

Reuters

