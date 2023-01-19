World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118
19 January 2023 - 07:48
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home said on Tuesday.
Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived Covid-19 last year.
She was born on February 11 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's World Supercentenarian Rankings List.
Sister Andre Randon, a French nun and the oldest person in the world, has passed away at the age of 118. When she turned 116 in 2020, the Vincentian nun shared her “recipe for a happy life” — prayer and a cup of hot cocoa every day. https://t.co/7xm70RuWeg pic.twitter.com/yr9Eqn6JLg— Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) January 18, 2023
Reuters