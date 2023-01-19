World

World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118

19 January 2023
Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived Covid-19 last year.
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, has passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home said on Tuesday.

She was born on February 11 1904, and was the world's oldest living person according to the Gerontology Research Group's World Supercentenarian Rankings List.

