WHO seeks $2.5bn to battle health emergencies

24 January 2023 - 11:30 By Jahnavi Nidumolu
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Image: Bloomberg/File photo

The World Health Organisation on Monday launched a funding appeal for $2.54bn to help people facing health emergencies across the world including in conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Ukraine.

“More people than ever before face the imminent risk of disease and starvation and need help now,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The world cannot look away and hope these crises resolve themselves.”

The organisation is responding to what it says is an unprecedented 54 health emergencies around the world including 11 which it classifies as the highest Grade 3 level including the war in Ukraine; outbreaks of cholera and mpox in Democratic Republic of the Congo and malnutrition in Somalia.

The global health agency, which has struggled to finance some programmes amid weaknesses in its funding model, last year launched an emergency appeal for the first time and sought $3.15bn.

Reuters

