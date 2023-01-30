UK firefighters have voted to strike over pay and working conditions, adding to a snowballing wave of industrial unrest that’s swept through the British workforce.
About 88% of the 30,000 firefighting staff represented by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in England, Wales and Scotland voted in favour of striking, the FBU said on Monday. In Northern Ireland 94% of members voted for strikes.
If walkouts go ahead, it would be the first national strike by firefighters in two decades, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration, which is already grappling with industrial action by nurses, ambulance staff, teachers and civil servants. A round of government talks with teaching unions on Monday broke up without resolution, leaving teachers set to strike on Wednesday.
“This strike action will be disappointing and concerning to the public,” Sunak’s spokesperson Max Blain told reporters on Monday, referring to the vote by firefighters. He described the planned teachers’ strike as “very disappointing” and said the government wants schools to stay open “wherever possible”.
UK firefighters vote to strike over pay as teachers down tools on Wednesday
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
UK firefighters have voted to strike over pay and working conditions, adding to a snowballing wave of industrial unrest that’s swept through the British workforce.
About 88% of the 30,000 firefighting staff represented by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) in England, Wales and Scotland voted in favour of striking, the FBU said on Monday. In Northern Ireland 94% of members voted for strikes.
If walkouts go ahead, it would be the first national strike by firefighters in two decades, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration, which is already grappling with industrial action by nurses, ambulance staff, teachers and civil servants. A round of government talks with teaching unions on Monday broke up without resolution, leaving teachers set to strike on Wednesday.
“This strike action will be disappointing and concerning to the public,” Sunak’s spokesperson Max Blain told reporters on Monday, referring to the vote by firefighters. He described the planned teachers’ strike as “very disappointing” and said the government wants schools to stay open “wherever possible”.
Teaching unions criticised the government after the talks on Monday, with the National Education Union saying ministers had “squandered an opportunity to avoid strike action”. The NASUWT, another teaching labour group, said the “lack of real progress remains of concern” and called for the government to engage in “meaningful dialogue”.
A third union, the ASCL, blamed the Treasury for the lack of progress in the pay dispute. Britain’s finance ministry has so far stood firm in its resolve not to alter pay settlements for this fiscal year.
Teaching unions argue that the 5% pay rise offered to most teachers fails to keep pace with inflation at more than 10%, while saying a 20% cut in real terms over the past decade has led to a staff exodus. Firefighting staff are also seeking a bigger pay rise than the 5% offered in October — which represents a cut in real terms.
“Firefighters were among Britain’s Covid-19 heroes who kept front-line services going during the pandemic,” FBU general-secretary Matt Wrack said. “The prime minister has badly misjudged the public mood by imposing pay cuts on key workers.”
Image: Bloomberg
A meeting is scheduled on February 8 and employers and the union said no strikes would be called until after that meeting. The union added the government and employers can avoid strikes by making a “credible offer”.
Unions have started co-ordinating more of their industrial action in an attempt to convince the government to negotiate higher pay. As many as 100,000 civil servants will strike on February 1 with teachers, university staff and train drivers.
Ambulance workers, 999 call handlers and nurses are set to stand side by side on picket lines for the first time on February 6 in an escalation of their campaign against below inflation raises.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.
READ MORE:
Saccawu and Makro at loggerheads as tough wage talks loom
Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest about officer killings
No school, work or taxis: EFF sets March 20 for national shutdown to demand Ramaphosa exit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos